Paul Brandt Performs ‘Alberta Bound’ From Calgary Rooftop To Celebrate Canada Day

By Aynslee Darmon.

Paul Brant got Calgary into the Canada Day spirit on Wednesday.

The country crooner hit up a rooftop over looking downtown Calgary to perform his mega-hit “Alberta Bound”.

Brant performed next to a piano player, while he used his powerhouse vocals and a guitar and brought down the house.

At one point, a helicopter shared a look at the performance from above and the views are stunning.

Brant was born and raised in Calgary.

