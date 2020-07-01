Paul Brandt Performs ‘Alberta Bound’ From Calgary Rooftop To Celebrate Canada Day

Paul Brant got Calgary into the Canada Day spirit on Wednesday.

The country crooner hit up a rooftop over looking downtown Calgary to perform his mega-hit “Alberta Bound”.

Brant performed next to a piano player, while he used his powerhouse vocals and a guitar and brought down the house.

At one point, a helicopter shared a look at the performance from above and the views are stunning.

Brant was born and raised in Calgary.