Sarah Jessica Parker To Produce New Dating Show

Let Sarah Jessica Parker take over your love life.

The “Sex and the City” alum is producing a new dating show for Lifetime titled, “Swipe Swap”.

ITV Entertainment is also behind the project, who produces “Love Island”, “Queer Eye” and “Hell’s Kitchen”.

The synopsis for “Swipe Swap” read, “Two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles — from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favourite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family — all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities. There are plenty of eligible partners out there — what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?”

Sadly, Parker will not be on camera, fans can catch her on Broadway next to hubby Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite.