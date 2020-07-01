‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown Sued By Ex-Wife, Claims He Led A ‘Double Life’

Dan Brown, the author of Da Vinci Code, is being sued by his ex-wife.

According to Blythe Brown, her ex-husband led a “double life” during their marriage, claiming he “secretly siphoned” off large sums of money “to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs” with other women. The former couple divorced in 2019.

As the Boston Globe reports, Blyth sued Dan for misrepresenting the couple’s wealth in a sworn financial affidavit he signed as part of their divorce agreement, and for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“This lawsuit is about standing up for myself and asserting my self-worth. I have continually tried to absorb the shocking truth withheld during our divorce that Dan had been leading a double life for years during our marriage, all while coming home to me,” Blythe claimed in a statement.

Adding, “It is time to reveal his deceit and betrayal. After so much pain, it is time for truth. It is time to right these wrongs.”

She also accuses her ex of sending gifts, like a prize-winning Friesian horse named “LimiTed Edition”, priced at $345,000, a new car, a two-horse transport truck to a mistress in Holland.