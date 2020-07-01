Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reportedly Back Together

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson are reportedly giving their relationship another shot.

The two split after Thompson was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former bestie Jordyn Woods. They share daughter, True, 2.

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” a source told People, adding that the couple are “giving their relationship another try.”

Another source added that Kardashian and Thompson “acted like were back together” during her recent pink-themed birthday bash.

Ahead of her birthday, Thompson paid tribute to the “beautiful and loving” reality star.

“You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama,” he added.