Demi Lovato Pays Tribute To Her Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato is mourning the death of her grandfather.

The singer revealed her grandpa died on Instagram, along with a collection of photos of him.

“Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning,” Lovato wrote. “He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic.”

She added, “This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s I’ve ever had the honour in witnessing spread the word of God. I love you Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you.”