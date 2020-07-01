‘Ellen’ Producers Deny Show Is Being Cancelled

Rumours started to swirl about the future of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with many of them pointing to the show being cancelled.

The Sun first reported that the show, which has been broadcasting from Ellen DeGeneres’ home during the pandemic, is on its final stretch.

Staff were also upset about the way they were treated, telling Variety there was poor communication to non-union workers over pay, hours and their mental and physical health.

Producers have now issued a statement regarding the future of the show, telling the New York Post, “Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue.”

“Ellen” has been on the air since 2013.