Vanilla Ice Throwing Large Independence Day Party

Vanilla Ice is celebrating Independence Day like it’s the 90s.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper will hold the Independence Day Throwback Beach Party this Friday in Austin, Texas where bars are still closed due to COVID-19.

However, they have found a way around this as the event will take place at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill, which is technically a restaurant, but has a large outdoor concert area reported the Austin Chronicle.

VIP Tickets are already sold out at $300 a piece while general admission tickets at $25 are still on sale. There will be 2,500 tickets available, half of the capacity of the venue.

“I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers,” Vanilla Ice wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “we had 5.0‘s, blockbuster, ‘Beavis and Butthead’, ‘Wayne’s World’, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than fortnight but we got out of the house, We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades.”

Color Me Badd will be holding an event on July 4 in the same venue.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered all bars to re-close after a rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Last weekend, singer Chase Rice came under fire for having a 1,000 person concert. He later apologized and announced the next show would be a drive-in event.