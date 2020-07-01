Avril Lavigne And Sarah McLachlan Both Perform During Virtual Canada Day Celebrations

Avril Lavigne took part in the virtual Canada Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The Canadian songstress performed her new hit “We Are Warriors” which was originally released to support Project Hope and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Lavigne first released the song at the end of April and collaborated with nurses, doctors and more for the official music video.

Joined only by a guitar player, Lavigne lightly shook maracas as she sang the song that she dedicated to the frontline workers.

Sarah McLachlan also took part, dressed in red and seated at a piano in Vancouver’s waterfront where she sang accompanied by her band.

There was daytime and nighttime shows to celebrate Canada that included performances from Paul Brandt and Alanis Morissette