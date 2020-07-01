Tamron Hall Defends Herself After Reports Of Mass Staff Layoffs

By Jamie Samhan.

Tamron Hall is defending herself after reports suggested her show laid off 18 staffers.

Multiple tabloids claimed that the 18 employees were laid off and former Oprah Winfrey producers were brought in as part of the changed induced by new Executive Producer Candi Carter.

Hall posted a video on her Instagram, calling out the claims.

“That story that I did not pay 20 people and fired them and left them hanging is a lie,” she said. “We didn’t fire 20 people. In fact, our season was supposed to wrap June 5, I fought to have the extension of the season to June 25. My creative team was paid through the pandemic and through the extension because I wanted to keep pushing and keep putting out stories that matter to you.”

Hall did say there were some changes made behind the scenes but they were routine.

"Like any other show, like any other product, people make changes and we did — after the season had wrapped. Not during, not while," she continued. "So this notion that I ran off securing bags, it's not true. It is absolutely not and the notion that I've abandoned people, it's not."

"But I have a right, and every person who runs a company, owns a company, has anything that is yours, you have a right to make it better," Hall said.

In a separate post, Hall shared a letter she sent staff in April near the start of the quarantine as a reply to “an anonymous employee tried to mutiny, just wanted everybody not to come to work.”

“Again, I understand everyone is stressed out and feeling anxious but to say the ‘confusion on the show has run more rampant than the coronavirus’ was a gut punch that  I could not ignore,” Hall wrote. “The success of this show will never erase my humanity.”

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on Global TV.

