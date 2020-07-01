Tamron Hall Defends Herself After Reports Of Mass Staff Layoffs

Tamron Hall is defending herself after reports suggested her show laid off 18 staffers.

Multiple tabloids claimed that the 18 employees were laid off and former Oprah Winfrey producers were brought in as part of the changed induced by new Executive Producer Candi Carter.

Hall posted a video on her Instagram, calling out the claims.

“That story that I did not pay 20 people and fired them and left them hanging is a lie,” she said. “We didn’t fire 20 people. In fact, our season was supposed to wrap June 5, I fought to have the extension of the season to June 25. My creative team was paid through the pandemic and through the extension because I wanted to keep pushing and keep putting out stories that matter to you.”

Hall did say there were some changes made behind the scenes but they were routine.