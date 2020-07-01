Liev Schreiber Adopts New Puppy After Death Of His Dog Woody

Liev Schreiber has a new furry friend.
The “Salt” actor revealed that he has adopted a new dog after the death of his beloved dog, Woody.
“On top of everything else happening in the world right now, about three weeks ago Woody was hit by a car and unfortunately he didn’t make it. It was all over fairly quickly and I don’t think he suffered too much. I wish I could say the same for us,” wrote in a heartbreaking post earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Schreiber updated his followers with pictures and a clip of Scout, his new adopted dog.
“New guy. His name is Scout. Thank you to Tee and all the good people @tobiessmalldogrescue,” he said.
Schreiber adopted Woody, along with his sister, Willow, in 2017 after a segment on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” about animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.
After meeting the pups backstage, he ended up taking the two of them home.