Liev Schreiber Adopts New Puppy After Death Of His Dog Woody

Liev Schreiber has a new furry friend.

The “Salt” actor revealed that he has adopted a new dog after the death of his beloved dog, Woody.

“On top of everything else happening in the world right now, about three weeks ago Woody was hit by a car and unfortunately he didn’t make it. It was all over fairly quickly and I don’t think he suffered too much. I wish I could say the same for us,” wrote in a heartbreaking post earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Schreiber updated his followers with pictures and a clip of Scout, his new adopted dog.

“New guy. His name is Scout. Thank you to Tee and all the good people @tobiessmalldogrescue,” he said.

Schreiber adopted Woody, along with his sister, Willow, in 2017 after a segment on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” about animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.

After meeting the pups backstage, he ended up taking the two of them home.