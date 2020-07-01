Jason Aldean Debuts Music Video For ‘Got What I Got’ And It Is Full Of Cute Family Footage

Jason Aldean is here with a new music video.

The country crooner debuted the video for “Got What I Got” on Wednesday.

The clip was filmed during quarantine at Aldean’s beachfront home in Destin, Florida in a single day and features cute clips of his youngest children, Navy, 1, and Memphis, 2, and wife Brittany.

“Got What I Got” is the second single from Aldean’s ninth studio album, 9.

Aldean previously told “Taste of Country Nights” that “Got What I Want” was Britanny’s favourite song off of 9.