Sia Says She Once Stopped Maddie Ziegler From Getting On A Plane With Harvey Weinstein: ‘That Was Really Disgusting’

Sia said she once stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

The musician, who has been busy promoting her new movie “Music”, in which Ziegler, 17, stars alongside the likes of Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr., has been working with the former “Dance Moms” star since she was just 11-years-old.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on,” Sia told the Zach Sang Show during an interview Wednesday. “I know there’s times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe.

“Yeah, that was really disgusting. When he invited her, that’s when I called [Ziegler’s mom] Melissa, I had to. I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that.'”

Sia said she’s felt “this extreme compulsion to protect her” over the years, adding: “I just love her as a mother. I love her as if she were mine.”

Sia also admitted she’s aware she doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, but is putting Ziegler out there.

However, the singer, who said she warned the teenager not to take on a film project recently because she felt it wasn’t good enough for her, insisted: “She would say to me, ‘Don’t be silly, I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.’

“And I would say say, ‘And you know, it can stop at any time, right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.’ But she said, ‘No, I love performing. I love dancing, and I love acting so much.'”