Viola Davis Is Praised By Gabrielle Union, Naomi Campbell & More After Powerful Racial Wage Gap Comments Resurface Online

An old interview with Viola Davis has resurfaced for all the right reasons.

Davis spoke about how she should be paid what she deserves in an interview back in February 2018 at a Women in the World event.

She said in the clip, “I got the Oscar, I got the Emmy, I got the two Tonys. I’ve done Broadway, I’ve done off-Broadway. I’ve done TV, I’ve done film. I’ve done all of it.

“I have a career that’s probably comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver. They all came out of Yale, they came out of Juilliard, they came out of NYU. They had the same path as me, and yet I am nowhere near them. Not as far as money, not as far as job opportunities — nowhere close to it.”

Davis continued, “But I have to get on that phone and people say ‘You’re a Black Meryl Streep… there is no one like you.

“OK, then if there is no one like me — you think I’m that — you pay me what I’m worth. You give me what I’m worth.”

Streep is thought to be worth around $150 million, while Davis is thought to be worth around $12 million.

Davis’ resurfaced interview sparked quite the reaction online, with the likes of Gabrielle Union and Naomi Campbell sharing it and applauding her for demanding what she deserves.

On behalf of ALLLLLL the Black women who appear on TV. Or, I suppose, exist anywhere. This this this this👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/oNyzQLBOew — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) July 1, 2020

The video comes as Kendrick Sampson recently penned an emotional letter to the entertainment industry, asking Hollywood to divest from the police and invest in the Black community.

Three hundred Black artists and executives signed the piece, including Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, Davis and many more.