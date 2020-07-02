Nia Long’s Brief Encounter Takes A Dangerous Turn In ‘Fatal Affair’ Trailer

Nia Long gets in deep and in trouble in her new thriller.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for “Fatal Affair”, starring Long and Omar Epps.

Long plays Ellie in the film, a woman trying to mend her relationship with her husband after a brief encounter with old friend David, played by Epps.

But when she spurns further advances by David, things get scary and very dangerous. The trailer sees Ellie fighting back against her tormenter to save her marriage and her life.

“Fatal Affair” hits Netflix on July 16.