Ricky Gervais Can’t Think Of ‘Anything More Sickening’ Than Trophy Hunting

Ricky Gervais is calling for the end of trophy hunting.

In a new interview with The Sun on the fifth anniversary of the killing of Cecil the Lion by an American dentist in Zimbabwe, the “After Life” creator slammed the practice of hunting endangered animals for sport.

“Why are we even having to make the case for banning trophy hunting in the year 2020?” he said.

Gervais has been a vocal supporter of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting over the years.

Stand with me to #BanTrophyHunting now. Support The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting & get your T-Shirt at https://t.co/nZb0DiG33B 🙏 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 18, 2019

“It’s hard to think of anything more sickening or senseless than killing an animal for entertainment, then hacking it up so you can display its body parts and brag about it,” he said.

“Trophy hunting is humanity at its very worst. We’ve had five years to do something since the killing of Cecil made everyone aware of what is going on.”

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised earlier this year that he would put forward a bill to ban trophy imports.