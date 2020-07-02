‘Descendants’ Star Sofia Carson Premieres Video For ‘Miss U More Than U Know’

Sofia Carson is living out a Parisian fantasy in her new video for “Miss U More Than U Know”.

RELATED: ‘Descendants’ Star Sofia Carson Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce

The video sees the 27-year-old “Descendants” star strutting through the streets of the French capital with iconic monuments such as the Eiffel Tower serving as her backdrop.

As it was shot during Paris Fashion Week, it only makes sense that Carson shows off looks from high-end designers like Giambattista Valli, Valentino and Saint Laurent throughout the video.

RELATED: ‘The Descendants’ Director Kenny Ortega Honours The Late Cameron Boyce: He ‘Inspired Me Beyond Words’

“Miss U More Than U Know” is her third collaboration with R3HAB, following “Rumors” and their most recent hit, “I LUV U”.

The Disney star has already amassed a massive following, with over 18 million followers on social media, 1.5 billion streams of her music and more than 2 million subscribers to her YouTube Channel.

Carson is best known for her role as “Evie” in Disney’s “Descendants,” as well as starring in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

RELATED: ‘Descendants’ Stars Speak Out On Co-Star Cameron Boyce’s Shocking Death