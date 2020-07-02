Princess Anne’s 70th Birthday To Be Celebrated With Special Documentary

Princess Anne is set to turn 70 on Aug. 15, and Britain’s ITV network is planning a special celebration of the milestone birthday.

A 90-minute documentary, titled “Princess Royal: Anne At 70”, will air, giving royal fans a behind-the-scenes look at her public and private life.

According to Hello!, there will also be interviews with some of Anne’s nearest and dearest, including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, as well as her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, whom she married in 1992.

The equestrian was previously married to Mark Phillips between 1973 and 1992.

“Viewers will get a glimpse of [Princess Anne’s] famous work rate as she undertakes a rich variety of engagements at home and abroad — from the catwalk to the turret of a tank,” ITV announced in a statement.

“But they will also see and hear how she relaxes with her children, her grandchildren and her animals at her Gloucestershire estate while Sir Tim reflects on a shared love of the sea and much else,” the statement added.

ITV has yet to confirm an air date, but the doc will be shown before Anne’s special day.