Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Puts A Twist On John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’

Billie Joe Armstrong wants to “Gimme Some Truth” with his new John Lennon cover.

RELATED: Green Day Follows BTS In Cancelling Korean Shows

The Green Day frontman shared the cover on Wednesday via his official Instagram. He posted the video twice: once natively and a second time through IGTV. The two videos have amassed a combined 178,539 views thus far.

“Welcome to no fun Monday hump day,” Armstrong wrote. “This song was written by John Lennon. The first time I heard it was from one of my all-time faves Generation X! My version lands somewhere in between”

RELATED: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Praises Billie Eilish As ‘The Real Deal’

Green Day and Armstrong have been as active as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, releasing new content online regularly.