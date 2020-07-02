Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Complaints The Men She Dates Are Too Young

Kate Beckinsale is tired of people criticizing her love life.

Beckinsale has been quarantining with her boyfriend, musician Goody Grace, who is quite literally half her age. On Tuesday, Beckinsale, 46, took to Instagram Live with her cat, Clive, when she was asked relentlessly about Grace, 23, and her love life in general.

“Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” one follower asked. “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” Beckinsale clapped back.

“You need a man,” another wrote. “The Serendipity” actress quipped, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation.”

Beckinsale and Grace went public with their relationship a few months ago while in lockdown.