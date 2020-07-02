Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘Hamilton’ Favourite ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’

In celebration of “Hamilton” hitting Disney+ this week, Kelly Clarkson took on one of the hit Broadway musical’s most popular numbers during her latest “Kellyoke” song cover.

Clarkson performed “It’s Quiet Uptown” in honour of the “Hamilton” cast joining her on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote the special presentation on Disney’s streaming service.

The singer challenged “Hamilton” creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda to a game of “Who was most likely to…?”, which resulted in some hilarious anecdotes about dance parties and shots being taken from Grammy awards.

Excitement is building ahead of the Broadway show hitting the Disney+ streaming platform starting July 3.

The movie version of the show was filmed back in June 2016, just before Miranda, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr, and other members of the original cast exited the show.

“We realized this company that was performing the show the first year was really special and we were in the position to prioritize, we gotta get it, we don’t know what we’re gonna do with the footage but we should get it while we’re all here in the same building,” he explained of how the footage came to be shot.

“I’m so grateful we got it because in this moment where there’s no theatre we have this gift for the world and it’s the show itself,” Miranda added.