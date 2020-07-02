Duffy Slams Netflix’s Erotic Thriller ‘365 Days’ For ‘Glamourizing The Brutal Reality Of Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping And Rape’

Duffy is calling out the movie “365 Days” in an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

The singer, who first opened up about her terrifying rape and four-week-long kidnapping ordeal back in February, said she believes the film treats “the serious crime of kidnapping and sex trafficking” as ‘erotic entertainment'” in the post.

Produced in Poland, “365 Days” tells the erotic tale of a Sicilian mobster who kidnaps a young woman, forcing her into various sexual acts while giving her “365 days to fall in love with him.”

The singer’s letter, published by the Dail Mail, alleges that “‘365 Days’ glamourizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner.”

The letter continues: “I encourage the millions who have enjoyed the movie to reflect on the reality of kidnapping and trafficking, of force and sexual exploitation, and of an experience that is the polar opposite of the glossy fantasy depicted.”

The singer also shared: “We all know that Netflix would not host material glamourizing pedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes against humanity. The world would rightly rise up and scream.”

She signed off her lengthy post by saying, “When we know better, let us do better.”

The letter can be read in its entirety here.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.