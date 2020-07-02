Forbes Says Kim Kardashian Still Isn’t A Billionaire

By Sarah Curran.

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
First they called out Kylie Jenner‘s claims that she is the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire,” and today Forbes is refuting the claim of another member the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

This time it’s Kim Kardashian, who the business magazine taking issue with recent claims that she’s a billionaire, reporting that she may have exaggerated her wealth.

Earlier this week, Kanye West sent a message of congratulations to his wife for becoming a “billionaire” after she announced the sale of a 20-per-cent stake in her KKW Beauty cosmetics company to Coty at a value of $200 million.

Despite the rapper’s claims, Forbes estimates that the deal still only brings Kardashian’s total worth to about $900 million.

The businesswoman is now in possession of a 72-per-cent stake of the company, but Forbes claims that Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner‘s eight-per-cent share is keeping her from attaining billionaire status.

Back in May, Forbes accused Kylie Jenner of showing them “tax returns that were likely forged” in an attempt to convince them of her billionaire status; Jenner’s lawyers fired back by demanding a retraction and blasting Forbes for its “outright lies.”

