Maren Morris Insists She Might Stop Posting Photos Of Her Infant Son After Being Mom-Shamed On Social Media

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris has insisted she might stop posting photos of her 3-month-old son Hayes after being constantly mommy-shamed on social media.

Morris shared a snap of her and the newborn posing together on an inflatable boat this week while enjoying the sunshine in their swimsuits and sunglasses.

However, one person was quick to insist the baby wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

As others came to Morris’ defence, the singer posted:

Her husband, Ryan Hurd, then got involved, writing:

Morris’ fellow country artist Mickey Guyton assured the musician she was an “amazing mother,” writing:

Meghan Patrick also posted:

