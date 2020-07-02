Maren Morris Insists She Might Stop Posting Photos Of Her Infant Son After Being Mom-Shamed On Social Media

Maren Morris has insisted she might stop posting photos of her 3-month-old son Hayes after being constantly mommy-shamed on social media.
Morris shared a snap of her and the newborn posing together on an inflatable boat this week while enjoying the sunshine in their swimsuits and sunglasses.
Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨ pic.twitter.com/hQw4sXGSle
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 30, 2020
RELATED: Maren Morris Fires Back At Troll For Telling Her To ‘Stop With The Botox’
However, one person was quick to insist the baby wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
Seriously? Leave the woman alone. Let her enjoy a cute photo and time with her baby! You can clearly see it’s shallow water. Ffs.
— Megan Stephens (@prinnyj85) July 1, 2020
As others came to Morris’ defence, the singer posted:
Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. 😑
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020
RELATED: Maren Morris Shares Details Of ‘Emergency C-Section’ After ’30 Hours Of Labour’ While Welcoming Son Hayes
Her husband, Ryan Hurd, then got involved, writing:
Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it.
— Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020
later, nerds ✌🏼
— Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020
Morris’ fellow country artist Mickey Guyton assured the musician she was an “amazing mother,” writing:
Thanks, babe. I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand. 😭🙄
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020
Meghan Patrick also posted:
Dear holier than thou assholes on Twitter,
This is why we can’t have nice things. Like adorable baby pictures. 🤦🏼♀️ Do you Maren, you’re a badass and an inspiration, and clearly would never put your baby in danger.Please don’t stop posting about him because of these idiots.
— Meghan Patrick (@MegPatrickMusic) July 2, 2020