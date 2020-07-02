Maren Morris Insists She Might Stop Posting Photos Of Her Infant Son After Being Mom-Shamed On Social Media

Maren Morris has insisted she might stop posting photos of her 3-month-old son Hayes after being constantly mommy-shamed on social media.

Morris shared a snap of her and the newborn posing together on an inflatable boat this week while enjoying the sunshine in their swimsuits and sunglasses.

However, one person was quick to insist the baby wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Seriously? Leave the woman alone. Let her enjoy a cute photo and time with her baby! You can clearly see it’s shallow water. Ffs. — Megan Stephens (@prinnyj85) July 1, 2020

As others came to Morris’ defence, the singer posted:

Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. 😑 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020

Her husband, Ryan Hurd, then got involved, writing:

Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020

later, nerds ✌🏼 — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020

Morris’ fellow country artist Mickey Guyton assured the musician she was an “amazing mother,” writing:

Thanks, babe. I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand. 😭🙄 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020

Meghan Patrick also posted: