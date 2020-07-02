Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Twinning

Kanye West and Elon Musk are BFFs.

RELATED: Elon Musk Denies Threesome With Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne

West tweeted an image of him alongside Musk at the latter’s home. The “Jesus Walks” rapper drew attention to the fact that both he and the SpaceX mogul are [sort of] wearing orange, with West wearing an orange jacket and Musk sporting an orange symbol on his black t-shirt .

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” West wrote alongside the image.

RELATED: Kanye West Decorates Kim Kardashian’s Giant Bathroom

Canadian singer Grimes, Musk’s partner, can be seen taking the photo in a reflection behind West and Musk. Grimes and Musk recently welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12 Musk.

West then shared another version of the same photo, this time with his and Musk’s heads swapped on each other’s bodies.