Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Thanks Supermarket Staff Defending Her From Abusive Customer

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had an unfortunate run-in at a supermarket.

On Thursday, the Little Mix singer shared a story about being verbally abused by a male customer at a Waitrose store.

“I was left in shock and completely taken back that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason,” Pinnock wrote in the tweet, which has since been deleted.

Thankfully, the story had a happy ending, as staff at the store stepped in to deal with the man.

“Despite this ordeal the staff at @waitrose sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care,” she added. “They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers.”

Writing that she was “a blubbering mess” after leaving the store, Pinnock thanked the staff.