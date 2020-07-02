Dan Reynolds, Tom Morello And Shea Diamond Drop ‘Stand Up’ Single Protesting Racism

Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds has teamed up with Rage Against The Machine guitarist-turned-solo-artist Tom Morello, The Bloody Beetroots and singer Shea Diamond for the charged new single “Stand Up”.

The song is described as a “response to both the outrage and solidarity rising from the national reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism.”

The track was co-written by the four artists, along with Justin Tranter and Eren Cannata.

Each of the artists involved in the song will be donating all proceeds to charities working against systemic racism in the United States.

These include NAACP, Know Your Rights Camp, Southern Poverty Law Center and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

Morello has praised all of these organizations for “doing great work combating racism, injustice and police brutality.”

