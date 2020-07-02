Charlize Theron Is An Immortal Warrior In Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’ Trailer

Charlize Theron is in trouble, but can also heal from any wound, in an action-packed new trailer for “The Old Guard”.

The plot of the new Netflix movie focuses on a pack of immortal, centuries-old mercenaries, led by Theron’s character, Andy. Together with her crew of fellow warriors, they protect the world from all manner of unseen threats.

When the “awakening” of another immortal threatens to reveal their secret, they find themselves fighting for their freedom.



Theron stars in the film alongside KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

“The Old Guard” is based on the comic book of the same name. It stomps across Netflix on July 10.