Spike Lee Compares The Confederate Flag To The Swastika: ‘F**k That Flag’

Spike Lee is comparing the Confederate flag to the Nazi swastika in a new interview.

In a recent interview with Luminary’s Black List podcast, hosted by Black List co-founder Franklin Leonard and Black List community director Kate Hagen, the 63-year-old director didn’t mince words when sharing his opinion on the Confederate flag. “F**k that flag,” he said.

He added, according to Variety, “That flag, to me, [makes me feel] the same way my Jewish brothers and sisters feel about the swastika,” comparing the American Civil War symbol to the German Nazi emblem.

“And them motherf**king Confederate statues need to come the f**k down,” the filmmaker continued.

Lee had been discussing the opening of his 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman”, which samples a now-controversial shot from “Gone with the Wind”, featuring a Confederate flag before segueing into a speech by a white supremacist played by Alec Baldwin.

The director’s comments come as the Black Lives Matter protests around the world continue, following the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and many more Black men who died while in police custody.

Lee then discussed his 1989 movie “Do the Right Thing”, which “explores a Brooklyn neighbourhood’s simmering racial tension, which culminates in violence and a death on a hot summer day.”

“It’s like the film was made yesterday,” Lee said. “So, there are two ways to think about it. That it’s still unique. It’s still new. And then also, Black people are still being murdered [and] dying. If you’ve seen ‘Do the Right Thing’, how can you not automatically think of Eric Garner, and then king George Floyd?”

He added: “It’s never been about how [Black people] respond to it. It’s been about how our white sisters and brothers respond to it. And have you been watching CNN like I have? People are marching all over God’s Earth chanting, yelling [and] screaming ‘Black lives matter,’ and they’re not Black… That’s the big difference. You see a young generation of my white brothers and sisters [and] they are out there in full effect. I mean, forget about the rest of the world for a second. White folks are marching in Salt Lake City [and] Des Moines, Iowa, where there ain’t no Black folks for a minute.”