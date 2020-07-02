Discovery Reminds Viewers That Sharks Have Two Penises In Teaser Video For ‘Shark Week’

It’s that time of the year again!

“Shark Week” is on its way back to Discovery, and this year the channel has come up with an inventive way of announcing the dates of the event.

In a video entitled “There’s Still a Lot You Don’t Know,” Discovery reminds viewers that sharks have not one, but two penises.

The teaser video reveals that “Shark Week” 2020 will begin on Sunday, Aug. 9 and run until Sunday, Aug. 16.

This year’s schedule will consist of more than 20 hours of shark programming, as well as a 20th anniversary celebration of “Air Jaws”.

According to Discovery, “Shark Week 2020” will also look at “how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans.”

The channel will be teaming team up with Oceana in an effort to continue teaching viewers about the importance of sharks for healthy oceans, as well as raising money for the organization’s campaigns.

