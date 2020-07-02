Conan O’Brien To Move ‘Conan’ Production From His Home To L.A. Comedy Club Amid COVID-19

Conan O’Brien is shifting production locations for his hit late-night talk show “Conan”.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, O’Brien has been among the many late-night hosts to broadcast virtual versions of their shows from their respective homes.

However, O’Brien is now planning to move production from his home to famed Los Angeles comedy club Largo at The Coronet, where he’ll be shooting upcoming episodes of his talk show. O’Brien is the first late-night host to make such a move.

According to Deadline, “Conan” will begin filming at the club as early as as Monday, with production to follow government and industry health and safety protocols. There will not be an audience.

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theatre going during this lockdown” O’Brien told Deadline of the move.

Largo’s owner, Mark Flanagan, added, “We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come.”

“Conan”, which previously taped in a soundstage at Warner Bros.’ Burbank studios, will have a limited crew and staff on-site, and will film without an audience. O’Brien will continue to interview guests via Zoom.