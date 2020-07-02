CNN Reporter Threatened With Knife And Mugged On Air

A CNN reporter in Sao Paulo, Brazil was mugged at knifepoint while live on the air.

The mugging occurred on Saturday while Bruna Macedo was reporting on the rising water levels of the Tete River. The suspect approached Macedo and greeted her before aggressively walking her down at knifepoint. Macedo handed over her phone to the mugger.

Macedo was speaking with CNN anchor Rafael Colombo, the latter of whom was in the studio, as the crazy scenario unfolded. The camera cut away from the mugging but the suspect reportedly took a second cell phone from Macdeo before fleeing, according to News.com.au.

“She had a terrible scare, but she is fine,” Colombo told Brazilian newspaper Fohla de Sao Paulo.