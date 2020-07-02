Hannah Gadsby And Pamela Adlon Struggle Through ‘Nailed It’ Baking Challenge

Nicole Byer put comedian Hannah Gadsby and actress Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) through the paces in the latest instalment of of “Nailed It”.
RELATED: ‘Nailed It’ Host Nicole Byer Offers Way To Explain Black Lives Matter To Kids
The “anti-baking” Neflix series sees massively untalented home bakers attempt to recreate stylized cakes under extreme time limits, yielding results that are both horrifying and hilarious.
Gadsby and Adlon were asked to recreate a cake version of of Gadsby’s dog Douglas, in a special at-home version of the show.
RELATED: More Epic Food Fails Await In First Look At 4th Season Of ‘Nailed It!’
“I feel like Rocky Balboa after he punched all the meat, and he’s just been down in the dumps and he’s just ready,” joked Adlon.
A not quite so confident Gadsby shared: “I am s**ting brick!”
While Gadsby claimed to be a “Nailed it” superfan, the Australia native was at a slight disadvantage, given that she had to ship her cake to Byer from 8,000 miles away.