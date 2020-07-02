Ty Dolla $ign Experiences ‘Ego Death’ In New Single With Kane West, Skrillex And FKA twigs

You are not tripping — Ty Dolla $ign has a new song featuring an all-star cast of artists.

Ty has teamed up with heavy-hitters Kanye West, Skrillex and FKA twigs for a new single called “Ego Death”. The song is featured on the Grammy-nominated rapper-singer’s soon-to-be-released third studio album. Ty called “Ego Death” a “very special record” in a press release.

“It’s always an honour working with my brother ‘Ye. He’s a genius and we make incredible records every single time we link up,” Ty expressed. “Skrillex and twigs came in and blessed us with the magic that only they can put on the record.”

Meanwhile, he assured fans the upcoming LP will be arriving imminently.

“My new album is done and it’s coming very soon,” he added. “Shout to my fans for being patient while I made sure it was perfect, it’s worth the wait… it’s my best work yet. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Ty pulls more than his weight on the track, singing and leading the song production.