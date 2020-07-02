Christina Ricci Files For Divorce From James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci and husband James Heerdegen are calling it quits.

According to TMZ, the actress filed for divorce on Thursday morning at the L.A. County Superior Court. Ricci met Heerdegen in 2011 on set of the TV series “Pan Am”, and married two years later, in 2013.

As the outlet reports, Ricci cites irreconcilable differences in the divorce docs. She’s also asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Freddie.

The news comes just hours after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a “domestic battery radio” call from Ricci, reports Us Weekly. She was later granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen, prohibiting any contact between the spouses.

The film producer was not arrested.

ET Canada has reached out to Ricci’s rep for comment.