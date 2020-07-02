Brie Larson Launches New YouTube Channel: ‘I’m Excited To Share A Bit More About Myself’

It’s good news for Brie Larson fans… they’ll be seeing a whole lot more of their favourite actress.

The “Captain Marvel” star just launched her new YouTube channel, posting her very first video on Thursday.

Larson introduced the clip by saying, “YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much. Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

The actress’ first video saw her tease chats with an array of guests, including her mom and “A Little Late” host Lilly Singh, as well as gushing over her love of the Nintendo Switch game “Animal Crossing”.

“I’m incredibly excited about joining the YouTube family and having the opportunity to share a little bit more about myself through personal videos and stories,” Larson told People of her latest project.

“For so long the internet perception of me has been through this carefully curated lens of a press day pegged to a specific project I am promoting. I’ve been hesitant to reveal too much about myself, partly out of fear of the unknown, but also because I had this idea that people wouldn’t be able to believe me as other characters. I see my channel as a way to break away from this line of thought and become more vulnerable and open about my flaws, what I am passionate about and who I actually am.”