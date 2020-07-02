Denise Richards Responds To Affair Accusations, Reveals Her Husband Will Stand In For ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Love Scenes

Denise Richards has been through it all before.

The actress is set to appear on Global’s “The Talk@Home” on Tuesday, and in a preview of the episode, Richards responds to claims by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville that they had an affair.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m like whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is… I can’t speak for anyone else,” Richards says.

Asked whether it makes her regret starring on “Real Housewives”, Richards says, “My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them. We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it… I don’t regret it. People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is. Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

In another clip, Richards talks about her return to “The Bold and the Beautiful” and reveals how she plans to shoot love scenes while staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m excited to go back to work. I think it’s important for us to also be safe, but to move forward. And Brad Bell [executive producer] has implemented a very safe environment, I feel, for all of us, so I think it’s important,” she says. “Every week we’re tested. If there are more than two actors, we have mannequins. If there is an intimate scene, they’ve asked us if our significant other can step in for that person. Otherwise, we’ll be doing a love scene with a doll.”

Richards confirmed that in her case, her husband Aaron Phypers will be standing in for intimate scenes during shooting.

“He [Phypers] is standing in. And he came with me today. He had to have his COVID test too, every week the whole cast does. He starts standing in next week,” she says.

Tune-in to the full interview with Denise Richards on “The Talk@Home” on Tuesday, July 7 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Global.