Dua Lipa Opens Up About The ‘Growing Pains’ Of Being A Woman

Dua Lipa gets real about what it’s like growing up as a girl.
The singer, 24, who just dropped her latest single “Boys Will Be Boys”, opened up about the “growing pains” of being a woman during an interview with Elle UK.
RELATED: Dua Lipa’s Manager Confirms There Might Be A Madonna Collaboration On The Way
View this post on Instagram
‘It’s difficult to think of upsides when there has been so much suffering. But we have to try to stay positive…. I think our world is probably going to change forever. I think we’ll probably tread differently with Mother Nature; we probably won’t be as careless as we have been in the past. I think we’ll be more empathetic. I think we’ll make moments count. We won’t take things for granted. Hopefully we get some good lessons out of it, and out of this time.’ – ELLE's August 2020 cover star @dualipa muses on the current crisis and the positive work we can all do as we come through it, plus she discusses her latest album, women's equality and lockdown life with @anwarhadid. LINK IN BIO for full interview. Issue on newsstands July 2nd. Interviewed by: @melissagiannini Photography: @zoeygrossman for ELLE US Styling: @charlesvarenne Hair: @panosphair Make-Up: @romyglow Nails: @nailsbymei
The new single is from her record Future Nostalgia, which details the life of a young woman constantly hoping to “avoid confrontation from men” and “avoid sexual harassment.”
“I often will speak up about female equality, especially in the workplace, but this song is talking about the personal experiences and growing pains of what it’s like to be a woman,” she said.
RELATED: Dua Lipa Dishes On Her Anniversary Plans With Anwar Hadid And Why They Had To Change Them
“We’ve all tried to avoid confrontation, or worn something we didn’t really want to wear in order to protect ourselves.”
She added, “We’ve all been like, ‘Oh, I can’t bear the idea of wearing this short dress and then hopping on public transport to get to the party.’”
Future Nostalgia is available now on all major streaming services.