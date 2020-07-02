Dua Lipa Opens Up About The ‘Growing Pains’ Of Being A Woman

Dua Lipa gets real about what it’s like growing up as a girl.

The singer, 24, who just dropped her latest single “Boys Will Be Boys”, opened up about the “growing pains” of being a woman during an interview with Elle UK.

The new single is from her record Future Nostalgia, which details the life of a young woman constantly hoping to “avoid confrontation from men” and “avoid sexual harassment.”

“I often will speak up about female equality, especially in the workplace, but this song is talking about the personal experiences and growing pains of what it’s like to be a woman,” she said.

“We’ve all tried to avoid confrontation, or worn something we didn’t really want to wear in order to protect ourselves.”

She added, “We’ve all been like, ‘Oh, I can’t bear the idea of wearing this short dress and then hopping on public transport to get to the party.’”

Future Nostalgia is available now on all major streaming services.