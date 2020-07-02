Mila Kunis Gushes Over How ‘Fantastic’ Ashton Kutcher Has Been At Homeschooling Their Kids During Pandemic

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed what it’s been like homeschooling their kids during the coronavirus pandemic as they appeared on Thursday’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

Kutcher and Kunis, who tied the knot July 4, 2015, share son Dimitri Portwood, 3, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5.

“I am not a good teacher. But my husband is fantastic at it,” she said, according to People, telling her husband: “I think that’s something I’ve learned about you: You’re really good at explaining things.”

Kutcher then said he’s “a focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time kind of person” who “can only have one drawer open at a time.”

The actor praised Kunis for being able to “have 12 drawers open at the same time and somehow manage the whole thing.”

“She can teach the kid how to ride a bike while cooking while being on a producer call at the same time,” he went on, telling his other half, “I don’t know how you pull that off. It’s amazing.”

Kutcher and Kunis previously revealed they’re “silly at home” with the kids, with Kunis saying in an interview for the iHeartRadio original podcast “Teach Me Something New”: “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children but that don’t have skill.”

“I think that’s just being idiots. I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home,” she added. “But maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”