Liam Hemsworth Stars In Trailer For ‘Most Dangerous Game’

By Sarah Curran.

Liam Hemsworth‘s hotly anticipated new TV thriller is finally here.

“Most Dangerous Game” sees the Australian actor star as Dodge Tynes, a terminally ill father-to-be who desperately wants to provide for his wife and unborn child after he’s gone.

When he’s offered $24.5 million to be human bait for a deranged group of hunters, Tynes shows just how far a person will go for the ones they love.

Christoph Waltz and Sarah Gadon also star in the 15-part series.

All episodes of “Most Dangerous Game” are available to watch now on streaming platform Quibi.

