Liam Hemsworth Stars In Trailer For ‘Most Dangerous Game’

Liam Hemsworth‘s hotly anticipated new TV thriller is finally here.

“Most Dangerous Game” sees the Australian actor star as Dodge Tynes, a terminally ill father-to-be who desperately wants to provide for his wife and unborn child after he’s gone.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Spends His Morning Singing ‘Out Loud’

When he’s offered $24.5 million to be human bait for a deranged group of hunters, Tynes shows just how far a person will go for the ones they love.

Christoph Waltz and Sarah Gadon also star in the 15-part series.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Applauds Liam Hemsworth, Alludes To Miley Cyrus Split: ‘We Got Him Out Of Malibu!

All episodes of “Most Dangerous Game” are available to watch now on streaming platform Quibi.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Opens Up About Undergoing Painful Kidney Stone Surgery, Dealing With Paparazzi Attention In Tell-All Interview