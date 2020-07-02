Deadmau5 And The Neptunes Serve Up ‘Pomegranate’ Music Video

Deadmau5 and The Neptunes have a juicy new production called “Pomegranate”.

Deadmau5 — a trend-setting Canadian DJ — teamed up with the influential producing duo comprised of Pharrell and Chad Hugo. The artists collaborated on the track during a secret studio session in Dec. 2019 in Miami. This marks the first Deadmau5 release of 2020.

The animated music video for “Pomegranate” was directed by Nick DenBoer of Generic Versatility. DenBoer has previously collaborated with Deadmau5 for the “Drama Free” and “Monophobia” music videos.

In the bonkers video, Deadmau5 faces off with animal-headed creatures in an intergalactic car race stretching from a beach to the planet Neptune.