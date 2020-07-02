Jay-Z’s Team Roc Buys Ad Calling For Justice For 3 Victims Killed By Wisconsin Police Officer

Jay-Z and his social justice organization Team Roc are calling for the prosecution of the police officer who shot and killed three Black victims.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Wisconsin police officer Joseph Mensah fired eight shots to kill Antonio Gonzales in 2015, six to kill Jay Anderson in 2016, and five to kill Alvin Cole in February 2020.

In response, Jay and Team Roc took out a full-page ad, addressed to District Attorney John Chisholm, in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“How many more people must die at the hands of Officer Joseph Mensah?” the ad says. “Since joining the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2015, Mensah has shot and killed THREE men of colour⁠ — Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson⁠ — with an excessive total of NINETEEN fired shots. His actions demonstrate an utter disregard for the lives of these young men.”

The ad also asks that Chisholm mandate body cams for the police force and call for Mensah’s immediate termination, in addition that he be prosecuted “to ensure he never kills anyone again.”

Jay-Z pulled off a similar ad following the death of George Floyd in newspapers such as the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Philadelphia Inquirer.