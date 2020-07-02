Henry Cavill Says It Is ‘Really Important’ To Release ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut: ‘I’m Excited’

Count Henry Cavill among comic books fans excited to watch through HBO Max’s fabled “Snyder Cut” of the “Justice League” film.

Cavill recently caught up with Variety and iHeart’s “The Big Ticket” podcast. “The Witcher” and “Man of Steel” star expressed his enthusiasm for the Snyder Cut premiere — and not just for himself as a viewer and star of the film, but for Zack Snyder as its director.

“I think it’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision,” Cavill said. “I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion. And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it.”

The popular leading man also addresses the countless, never-ending rumours surrounding the future of Superman in film.

“They get wilder and wilder by the day,” Cavill admitted. “The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating.”

“The important thing is that people are excited about it,” he added. “If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again.”

Cavill confessed he has been “tempted” to leave anonymous comments to address rumours; however, he carries an almost (super)heroic sense of duty to the Superman character.

“I’m not going to lie; I’ve been very tempted, but there’s something about that, that feels deeply immoral,” he shared. “When it’s about Superman, and if I’m representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do. I’m just going to let this all play out.”

“Me saying something isn’t going to make a difference. What does it really matter?” Cavill asked. “One day, people will know the truth, and if they don’t know it now, it’s okay.”

While his future as Superman may be uncertain, what fans can expect is for Cavill to reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia in a second season of Netflix’s “The Witcher”.

“I’m a big fan of fantasy. I love the genre. My dad was reading it to me before I could read,” Cavill said of the franchise. “His is just slightly different from your average fantasy genre. There’s something a bit more grim about it, and I’ve been told that’s the Polish way.”

He adds: “There’s a heavy Polish influence. There’s just a harder edge, which I found kind of fascinating. In the same way that in ‘Game of Thrones’, you didn’t know who was going to die, in “The Witcher,” you can’t anticipate what’s going to happen, because it is quite a grim world.

“The Witcher” is expected to resume production on August 17 ahead of the show’s sophomore season.