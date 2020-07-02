Sharon & Bram Enlist Impressive Lineup Of Talent For New ‘Talk About Peace’ Music Video

Two-thirds of the iconic Canadian duo Sharon, Lois & Bram are back with a brand new music video for their tune, “Talk About Peace”.

The Sharon and Bram, best known for their One Elephant, Deux Éléphants children’s music album, enlisted an impressive lineup of talent for the new visual.

Joining Sharon & Bram is regular collaborator Randi Hampson, improv comedian Colin Mochrie of “Whose Line Is it Anyway?”, singer/songwriter Josh Lovelace of the Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, Canadian children’s music duo Splash’N Boots, Elaine Overholt, along with some bandmates, friends, family, and superfans.

According to the band, “The song’s message of love and belonging offers the hope that a world in crisis becomes a world united.”

“In times like these, one of the best things we can do is, as the song says, ‘talk about love, talk about peace, and talk about a world full of happiness,'” Hampson said in a statement. “With the state of the world right now, we feel this song, with its universal message of hope, needs to be sung more than ever and turned into action.”

Listen to the new track above.