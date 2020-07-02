Dean Cain Face Backlash For Comments About Superman’s ‘American Way’ Catch Phrase

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dean Cain. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER
Dean Cain. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER

Dean Cain is not on board with cancel culture sweeping the U.S. and the globe.

Cain caught up with “Fox & Friends” to discuss a controversial Time Magazine article calling for a cultural re-examining of how superheroes are depicted amid the national debut over law enforcement.

“This is insane to me, though, because these people will scream anti-police rhetoric all day long but when their life is threatened and they need a hero, they will dial 9-1-1 and a police officer will show up,” Cain told Ainsley Earhardt. “Because police officers are heroes.”

“This whole ‘cancel culture’ thing that we’re living in right now is crazy. It’s like an early version of George Orwell’s ‘1984,'” Cain continued. “The author of this article makes a bunch of claims that are totally untrue.”

The “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” actor said that portraying cops as violent is “totally untrue” and people are “insane” for wanting to re-examine characters like Superman or Batman that are essentially “cops with capes.”

Cain added, “I promise you that Superman – I wouldn’t today be allowed to say: ‘Truth, justice, and the American way.'”

After his interview, Cain faced backlash for his comments.

 

Cain will next appear in “Madness in the Method”, “Faith Under Fire”, “Baby Bulldog” and “A Parent’s Worst Nightmare”.

