Dean Cain Face Backlash For Comments About Superman’s ‘American Way’ Catch Phrase

Dean Cain is not on board with cancel culture sweeping the U.S. and the globe.

Cain caught up with “Fox & Friends” to discuss a controversial Time Magazine article calling for a cultural re-examining of how superheroes are depicted amid the national debut over law enforcement.

“This is insane to me, though, because these people will scream anti-police rhetoric all day long but when their life is threatened and they need a hero, they will dial 9-1-1 and a police officer will show up,” Cain told Ainsley Earhardt. “Because police officers are heroes.”

“This whole ‘cancel culture’ thing that we’re living in right now is crazy. It’s like an early version of George Orwell’s ‘1984,'” Cain continued. “The author of this article makes a bunch of claims that are totally untrue.”

The “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” actor said that portraying cops as violent is “totally untrue” and people are “insane” for wanting to re-examine characters like Superman or Batman that are essentially “cops with capes.”

Cain added, “I promise you that Superman – I wouldn’t today be allowed to say: ‘Truth, justice, and the American way.'”

After his interview, Cain faced backlash for his comments.

Superman wasn't a liar. I promise you, Dean Cain today wouldn't be allowed to play Superman. https://t.co/qQsHohPfHW — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 2, 2020

Funny because Superman is undocumented and has a uber wealthy businessman as his mortal enemy so ya'know….. eat shit Dean Cain. https://t.co/KMZkliiXPz — Lady V drawing Inuyasha fanart (@valkyrie_art) July 2, 2020

Dean Cain is bitching about Superman not being able to say the American Way anymore. What does the AMERICAN WAY mean? Ignoring science, treating BIPOC and the LGBTQ+ community like trash, a bad healthcare system and endless wars? Why would Superman believe in the American Way? — ZAK HEARTS HIMBOS💗💜💙 (@Zakiyyah6) July 2, 2020

since we're reassessing the past can we retroactively strip dean cain of his superman status? — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 2, 2020

Good job the actual biggest movie of all time, released just last year, didn't star a character called Captain America or Dean Cain would sound like a fucking idiot https://t.co/ImYF0pDWtn — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) July 2, 2020

your regular reminder that killing Dean Cain offscreen in an episode entirely about the trans community is the greatest moment in all Supergirl — Ben 'Bee' Kahn (@BenTheKahn) July 2, 2020

Dean cain is ignorant enough and so tone deaf that he thinks the amount of corrupt and bad cops out there is only 0.1%. You smell @RealDeanCain https://t.co/avKwcKyNSZ — Stark (@StarkJeweIs) July 2, 2020

Cain will next appear in “Madness in the Method”, “Faith Under Fire”, “Baby Bulldog” and “A Parent’s Worst Nightmare”.