Gigi Hadid Admits She’s Living In ‘Really Baggy Clothing’ To Conceal Growing Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid is sharing some pregnancy secrets.

The model, 25, who is expecting her first child with longtime love Zayn Malik, hit the comment section of her June 24 conversation with Sofia Roe and spilled on how she’s been concealing her growing baby bump.

“How do you not have a tummy?” a fan asked.

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” Hadid responded. “From the side it’s a different story!”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Speculation: ‘Never Injected Anything’

RELATED: Zayn Malik’s New Tattoo Sparks Rumours That He’s Engaged To Pregnant Gigi Hadid

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year to Jimmy Fallon after speculation grew about a possible new arrival.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed to “The Tonight Show” host.

“Especially during this time,” Hadid added. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”