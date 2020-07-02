Erin Foster Teases Dad David Foster’s Wife Katharine McPhee: ‘Our Biggest Issue Is How Hot She Is’

David Foster’s daughters don’t seem to have an issue with the age gap between the Grammy-winner, 70, and his new wife Katharine McPhee, 36.

In a candid convo with People magazine, Erin, Sarah and Jordan Foster open up about the couple and their 34 year age disparity.

“Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is,” Erin, 37, joked. “Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I’m like, ‘Do not get in a bikini.’ My husband’s always like, ‘Kat, get in the pool!’ And I’m like, ‘Simon…'”

And according to Sara, 39, all of their husbands “hang on the side ogling her,’ during Sunday pool parties.

Jordan, 34, added, “Even my 2-year-old son [Otto].”

Erin later confessed, “Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way.”

McPhee and David wed last summer in London.

Foster also shares a daughter, Amy, with B.J. Cook and Allison, who he gave up for adoption when he was 20-years-old.