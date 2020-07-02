Orlando Bloom Is So ‘Excited’ To Welcome Home His Baby Girl With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is counting down the days until he and Katy Perry welcome home their baby girl.

The actor gushed about Perry and their upcoming arrival Thursday morning with “Good Morning America”, revealing, “I’m excited.”

“It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me… you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world,” Bloom explained.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Pregnant Katy Perry: ‘She’s A Force Of Nature’

And even those upcoming late nights don’t bother him.

“I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles…I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

Daddy duty isn’t new to Bloom, in fact, the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” star is also dad to Flynn Bloom, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.