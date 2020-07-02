Sam Neill Reveals Original Cast Will Have Full Roles In ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Sam Neill is giving details about his return to the “Jurassic” franchise.

Last year it was announced that “Jurassic World: Dominion” would see the return of the original cast, Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, joining newcomers, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but further details were kept tight-lipped.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill told Yahoo Movies UK, adding that he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

Production was shut down early March for COVID-19 precautions but Neill is “raring to go” when things are safe.

Like other productions, once filming resumes, they cast and crew will live together on site to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch,” he added.

Neill teased his “Jurassic” return to ET Canada during 2019’s TIFF. See more in the clip below.