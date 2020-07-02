Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Son Has Become An ‘iPhone Filmmaker’

Kelly Clarkson was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda on her show on Thursday ahead of the release of “Hamilton” on Disney+.

“I’m doing much better, because I am on the other side of Zoom Kindergarten,” Manuel joked. “[Sebastian] is officially a Zoom first grader now.”

“We had to alternate shifts because it was so frustrating,” he added while Clarkson agreed about the difficulties of remote education.

Miranda is father to Sebastian, 5, and Francisco, 2.

Clarkson then questioned Miranda if his sons what to “follow in daddy’s footsteps and revolutionize Broadway.”

Miranda revealed that his eldest son is now an “iPhone filmmaker”.

“He will make a movie with his Dwayne Johnson action figure and then he will make me play The Rock for the ‘live action’ version,” Miranda added.

“He has been watching too much Disney+, there is a cartoon and live action version of everything.”

Miranda also spoke about the impact Hamilton had on the Black Lives Matter protests saying how it “makes me incredibly proud.”