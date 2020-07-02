‘SportsCentre’ Host Dan O’Toole Posts On Social Media That His One Month Old Daughter Missing, Says Ex-Wife Has Nothing To Do With It

“SportsCentre” host Dan O’Toole revealed that his one-month-old daughter, Oakland, is missing on Thursday.

O’Toole made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, let’s you come back into my arms. I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is.”

He later updated his status, adding “my amazing ex wife Corrie has NOTHING to do with this. Please leave her alone.”

O’Toole welcomed his daughter at the end of May. He also has two other daughters.

As of writing this, no Amber Alert has been issued for Oakland.

While O’Toole’s comments were turned off, Brett Kissel was able to respond, sending their “deepest sympathies”.

Friends and colleagues for O’Toole also shared their support:

Absolutely heartbroken for ⁦@tsnotoole⁩ who posted this about an hour ago on his Instagram. His one month old daughter Oakland is missing. Please keep Dan and his family in your thoughts, and for the safe return of Oakland to her parents. pic.twitter.com/lZK94FLfIV — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) July 2, 2020

I'm currently sitting on the couch, holding my daughter and crying thinking about Dan O'Toole and his baby. I hope this nightmare is over for him soon. — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) July 2, 2020

Pray for Dan O’Toole and baby … from his Instagram account pic.twitter.com/5fzBbFCIRW — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) July 2, 2020

ET Canada has reached out for comment.