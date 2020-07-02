‘SportsCentre’ Host Dan O’Toole Posts On Social Media That His One Month Old Daughter Missing, Says Ex-Wife Has Nothing To Do With It

By Jamie Samhan.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
“SportsCentre” host Dan O’Toole revealed that his one-month-old daughter, Oakland, is missing on Thursday.

O’Toole made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, let’s you come back into my arms. I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is.”

He later updated his status, adding “my amazing ex wife Corrie has NOTHING to do with this. Please leave her alone.”

O’Toole welcomed his daughter at the end of May. He also has two other daughters.

As of writing this, no Amber Alert has been issued for Oakland.

While O’Toole’s comments were turned off, Brett Kissel was able to respond, sending their “deepest sympathies”.

Friends and colleagues for O’Toole also shared their support:

 

ET Canada has reached out for comment.

